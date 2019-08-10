AUSTIN, Texas — According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, this is one of the most predictable outbreaks concerning insects in Texas this time of year.

The critters seen all over right now are most likely going to be black field crickets, which make their appearance in late summer and fall.

Although the abundance of insects seems concerning, Curator of Entomology at UT Austin Alex Wild said that this happens every year.

Wild also said that the spring season determines how many crickets we experience in the fall, as this year's spring season brought Austin a lot of rain. That means there's a lot of food for these creatures to thrive on.

Ross Winton, invertebrate biologist for Texas Parks & Wildlife, also told KVUE that the recent cold front could be a factor in the crickets' sudden immersion.

Texas A&M Agrilife says this is when adult crickets become especially abundant around homes and commercial buildings.

This breed of cricket are typically outdoor insects but can become a "considerable household nuisance when abundant."

Local business First Watch off of US 183 experienced this first hand. KVUE reporter Luis de Leon discovered that they are "temporarily closed because of the critters."

During cricket swarming season, it is advised that everyone turn off their outdoor lights in the early evening as a particular way to not draw the insects towards your house or business, as this is the top cause of cricket infestation.

Wild also assured us that there is no need to be worried about these insects as they do not bite, sting or transmit disease.



