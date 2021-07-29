Current Wildlife Rescue Facility Prepares for a New Chapter

The new 20,000 sq. ft. wildlife rescue center will be at the Texas State Aquarium's main campus and will be open to the public once it opens its doors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an exciting day for the iconic Coastal Bend treasure that is the Texas State Aquarium, as they broke ground on what will be called the "Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue."

The new chapter is being made possible by the Port of Corpus Christi, Dobson Family of Foundations, as well as several partners. The new $15 million, 20,000 sq. ft. rescue center will be located at the aquarium's main campus, and is anticipated to open to the public next fall.

The fact that the center will be open to the public, is one of the biggest new facets that will come with this facility, as the current facility, which sits on Rincon Road along Corpus Christi's industrial district, is not open to the public.

Something Texas State Aquarium President and CEO, Tom Schmid, says he's greatly looking forward to so that community members can see those rehabilitation and rescue efforts first-hand.

"I love the fact that we have a very important mission and that’s what we do. We engage people everyday with animals and try to inspire in them an appreciation for what we have here in the Gulf of Mexico," Schmid said. "Our surroundings, and then ultimately all that work will help support wildlife conservation, so that’s really what gets me out of bed everyday."

According to Schmid, the steel structure was inherited by the Texas State Aquarium 25 years ago. Their lease is about to expire, so when that happens they'll be prepared to move in to the new center.

It was a conversation long in the works, especially as the industrial district and Port of Corpus Christi continues to rapidly expand, but also simply because it was time for change.

"Salt environment. Highly corrosive, it's really beyond the extent of its useful life."

Though there will be a lot of additions to welcome and celebrate with the new facility, the mission will remain the same, and that can be seen everyday at the current facility thanks to the around-the-clock staff who continue to take care of the recovering and rehabilitating wildlife.

"We’ve got a whole team of folks who are focused on caring for animals that are injured and bringing them back to good condition."

Among the animals being cared for at the facility is a young Atlantic bottle-nosed dolphin calf that Schmid says was found stranded just north of here, and that it's believed the mother passed away while the calf may have still been nursing. The young dolphin has spent the last six weeks under the watchful eyes of staff.

"He's eating on his own, gaining about five kilograms a week, so imagine gaining 10 pounds a week!"

Schmid says the dolphin is doing well, and that his team is working with National Marine Fisheries Service and NOAA to determine the next steps for the calf.

