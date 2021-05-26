You could face fines for feeding, interacting with dolphins on Padre Island

The punishment for feeding or interacting with wild dolphins can be up to $100,000 and one year in jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some videos are reportedly making the rounds on social media, showing a particularly friendly dolphin around the ski canals on North Padre Island.

But now, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is making a plea for folks to leave the dolphins alone and stop trying to feed them and interact with them. Officials said it's ultimately harmful to those animals and it's against the law.

"We know the community cares about these animals and this particular dolphin; the best thing they can do for this animal at this time and for its protection is to pull back on any human interaction," Heidi Whitehead with TMMSN said.

"We need to make sure this animal stays wild and safe and isn't comfortable approaching people."

By the way, the punishment for feeding or interacting with wild dolphins can be up to $100,000 and one year in jail.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.