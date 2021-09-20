Stranded dolphin receives help from Port A residents after being found in shallow waters

More than 20 people rushed to help after the dolphin was found swimming in shallow waters in Lighthouse Lakes near Port Aransas, Texas.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It took a group effort to rescue a dolphin stranded in shallow waters over the weekend.

More than 20 people assisted after the dolphin was found swimming in shallow waters in Lighthouse Lakes near Port Aransas, Texas. Kayakers had noticed the distressed dolphin and called for help.

Executive Director of Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network Heidi Whitehead was quick to come to the dolphins aid.

“We made sure we had everything we needed to do it safely for the animal and the people," Whitehead said. "But we knew it was at utmost importance we got out there as quickly as possible and get that dolphin rescued."