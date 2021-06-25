Free shelter pet adoptions, microchipping and trolleys at PAAC event Saturday

The event will happen from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hicks Family Subaru at 3615 SPID.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you need a little more love in your life?

People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) is hosting an event where all adoption fees will be waived for shelter pets on Saturday.

The event will also allow the first 100 people to get their pet microchipped and registered for free. Trolleys for outside dogs will also be given away.

"Even though the governor did not pass the safe outdoors bill, it is still against the law to keep your dog tied up 24 hours a day," PAAC officials said. "We will be giving out free trolleys this weekend for people to get their dogs off of chains."

The event will happen from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hicks Family Subaru at 3615 SPID.

