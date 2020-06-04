HAMSHIRE, Texas — A fundraiser has been organized to give a hand up to Southeast Texas youth who are unable to show livestock at the 2020 South Texas State Fair due to the event cancellation.

According to event organizers, most students were able to 'sell their market animals but might not have received premium prices.'

The fundraiser is meant to give youth who were unable to show animals a chance to receive add-on money and to offset the costs of raising the show animals.

Donations are not for the purchase of an animal.

If you would like to donate, you can do so online HERE. If you would like to mail a donation, you can send it to:

Southeast Texas Independent

Cattlemen’s Association

501(c) (5) non-profit organization

Tax ID # 20-3715640

PO Box 146

Hamshire, Texas 77622

Money will be equally distributed to each exhibitor that had an entry in the 2020 STSF Junior 4-H/FFA market shows.

From a South East Texas Livestock Fundraiser news release:

Please help support our SETX Livestock 2020 fundraiser.

The SETX Livestock Relief Fundraiser 2020 is being launched to assist 4-H and FFA exhibitors affected by the cancellation of the 2020 South Texas State Fair which was scheduled for March 26-April 5. Our youth in agriculture realize the importance of the difficult decisions that had to be made to cancel the STSF in the interest of public health. The majority of students have been able to sell their market animals but might not have received premium prices.

The mission of the SETX Livestock Relief Fundraiser is to provide a fundraising platform to ensure that students have an opportunity to receive add-on money for their market project. All students will receive equal money regardless of the number or type of market animals entered. Donations are not for the purchase of an animal. Donations will help students offset the costs involved in raising their show animal. Because of your generosity, we are able to give back to the South East Texas 4H/FFA Community who have lost so much due to the Covid-19 outbreak. How to donate

You can choose to donate by mail or online through PayPal. All donations are secure, so please feel free to choose either option below.

Online https://www.setxfund.org

Mail

All donations will be handled by the Southeast Texas Independent Cattlemen’s Association. The fundraiser will end May 10, 2020, at 4:00PM.

Exhibitor checks will be distributed by 4-H and FFA leaders. Students will be asked to cash/deposit checks in a 30-day time frame. Any unclaimed funds will be used by SETICA for 4-H/FFA livestock show sponsorships for future shows.

Sponsors

Michael Neuman AST

Megan Carter CEA

Tyler Fitzgerald CEA

Chase Kiker Ag Industry

Johnny Ray Lively Ag Industry

Mike Broussard AST

Tim Singleton AST

Allen Peltier SETICA