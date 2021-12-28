Hurt hawk healing at the Texas State Aquarium

The TSA's Wildlife Rescue Center has a new resident; a red-tailed hawk injured by a gunshot wound. Vets are working to see him healed and rehabilitated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium (TSA) has a new resident at their Wildlife Rescue Center. A red-tailed hawk, injured by a gunshot wound, is now undergoing treatment.

They were found with a broken humorous, and brought to the aquarium where they're now being taken care of by the animal care team.

TSA is happy to report that the bone has been repaired, and its lucky owner is well underway with physical therapy.

All kinds of veterinarian technology was used, including laser therapy. This treatment works by applying low-powered lasers to injured areas. Evidence shows this can relieve pain and promote healing.

Whatever the case we're glad to see this feathered friend on the road to recovery, and release.

For more information on the Wildlife Rescue Center, you can visit the TSA's website at texasstateaquarium.org

