Historic cold-stunned sea turtle rescue event across Texas

Dr. Donna Shaver with the Padre Island National Seashore said at this point, 8,000 turtles have been rescued.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a result of the historic cold we saw this week, we're also now in the midst of what has become the largest cold-stunning event recorded in the US.

Residents, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife did their part alongside several others like the ARK out of Port Aransas, Sea Tow and the CCA. They worked to rescue the cold-stunned sea turtles from cold waters.

Dr. Donna Shaver with the Padre Island National Seashore said at this point, this is now an 8,000 turtle rescue event, accounting for the entire Texas coast. She said the majority of them have been from the Corpus Christi Bay and the upper and lower Laguna Madre.

"Our largest cold-stunning event was about 4,000 turtles in Texas and this has now doubled that, and is much higher than the previous record cold-stunning event for the entire US which was about 4,600," Shaver said.

The event she mentioned was back in 2010 in Florida.

As you can imagine -- it isn't easy to get what they do done, especially with the recent power outages.

They have power, but not water. If there are any folks wanting to lend a helping hand, Dr. Shaver said PINS welcomes donated water or towels.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.