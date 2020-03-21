HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA will be providing pet food to local communities in need as COVID-19 continues to spread its negative impact in Houston.

They will join Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s community food distribution at Gallery Furniture’s North Freeway location beginning Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

The Houston SPCA’s Chief Medical Director and veterinarian, Dr. Dev, along with Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator, Adam Reynolds, will be going live on Facebook with "Mattress Mack" to talk about pet safety, pet health and COVID-19 during a special Facebook Live Event at Gallery Furniture on facebook.com/houstonspca.

In addition, the Houston SPCA is currently accepting pet food donations from the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily using curbside bins outside the adoption center located at 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston.

For additional information, the public should call 713-869-7722 or email info@houstonspca.org

