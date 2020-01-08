iCAT continues mission at TAMUCC feeding several cats down 'Cat Alley' on campus

For more than 25 years, there have been generations of feral cats prowling the campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been to Texas A&M Corpus Christi's campus, you've probably walked through cat alley. Even if you haven't walked through there specifically, you've most likely come across several cats.

For more than 25 years, there have been generations of feral cats prowling the campus. With the help of the 'Island Cat Assistant Team' the cats are still being fed even in the middle of a pandemic.

iCAT is a university committee that operates all-year long. Committee organizers said they make sure the cats are fed every day. Even with fewer members out in the field because of COVID-19, the mission still stands.

'We had something like eight or nine separate feeding rounds and we consolidated those into five separate feeding rounds just to get the number of people that are on campus down to a minimum," chair of iCAT Shane Gleason said. 'We were still able to do everything that we needed to do. It's just become more of a feeding operation."

Gleason said when his feeding shift comes around, he appreciates the process a little more these days.

"I went and I grabbed the food and I just went for a nice little walk over to the various feeding spots, the north trails, sat with the cats for a little bit," Gleason said. "They ate, cleaned up and it really is kind of equivalent of a nice little nature walk."

iCAT is always accepting helping hands. With heath measures still in place, there are still ways to help, get involved and donate.