Nueces County Junior Livestock Show comes to a close

With the Parade of Champions and official Blue Ribbon Ceremony, the 2022 NCJLS winds down after weeks of festivities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bidding is on for these animals in the last day of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

The NCJLS is a Texas tradition stretching back over eighty years. Their Parade of Champions and Blue Ribbon Ceremony give kids an opportunity to learn about the bidding process and train lifelong skills.

"You see these kids aren't looking for money to go to the movies or to buy that really cool Xbox game. They money they make is for their future and they're making it themselves." Said County Judge Barbara Canales, "That's what I love about this show."

"It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments because these kids will be the leaders of tomorrow." Said Bonnie Berry, one of the buyers at the livestock show.

"They work hard. It's not just that they raise animals or weld something for the Ag Mech competition or make a quilt. They are also involved in sports, they have to study and keep up their grades in order to participate. So it's a really great education all around for them."

The Berry family have been buyers here for generations.

With over $1 million bidding, many animals went for thousands of dollars. That money? It's all going towards these skills the kids will carry their whole lives.

"It is a legacy that's passed on from generation to generation," Berry said. And that rings true as these traditions are on full display here in Robstown.

Although the 2022 NCJLS is finished, people can still place bids on the NCJLS official website throughout the week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.