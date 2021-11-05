Low COVID levels in the Coastal Bend could open Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle hatchling releases to the public, PINS says

Releases are temporarily scheduled for July 10, 11, 23, 24 and on August 4, 5, 6.

The Padre Island National Seashore is getting ready to potentially invite the public to the Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle hatchling releases this summer.

The dates have been set, however, whether the public will be allowed to view the releases is dependent on a few items.

From PINS:

COVID levels are minimal or moderate in Nueces, Kenedy, and Kleberg County. Hatchings are ready for release at 6:45 a.m. on those mornings. Weather conditions permit safe inclusion of the public at the hatchling releases.

Releases are scheduled to be held at the Malaquite Visitor Center on July 10, 11, 23, 24 and on August 4, 5, 6. If allowed to attend, guests are asked to arrive at 6:30 a.m.

Park entrance fees will be charged each day except on August 4, which is a fee free day nationwide in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act, officials with PINS said.

A one-day vehicle pass is $10 and an annual park pass is $45.

To facilitate faster processing through the Entrance Station, PINS suggests visitors have a park pass. Passes can be purchased in advance at the PAIS Entrance Station during business hours or online here.

If it all works out and the public is allowed to attend, we'll let you know. Check back with 3News as the days draw near.

