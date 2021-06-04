Heightened patrols help protect sea turtles nesting on Padre Island

Nesting season runs from April to July.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Dr. Donna Shaver, the Chief of the Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at the Padre Island National Seashore, Kemp Ridley Sea Turtles are the most critically endangered turtles in the world and more of these nests are found there at PINS than anywhere else in the US.

You don't have to work at PINS or be a biologist to do your part. Here's what you can do to protect these nesting turtles and their eggs.

"If people are out on the beach during the nesting season which is April through July, drive slowly," Dr. Shaver said. "Watch carefully so they don't inadvertently run over one of these creatures who wouldn't move out of the way of an approaching vehicle if they are laying their eggs."

Dr. Shaver said if you see one to stay back and avoid flash photography. Most importantly, you should call these turtles in so they can be documented.

Call (361) 949-8173 extension 226.

