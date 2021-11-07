Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings released at Padre Island National Seashore

The Padre Island National Seashore division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery released dozens of Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings Sunday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery released dozens of Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning.

This was supposed to the park's first public release since the pandemic but had to call it off last week.



The group did provide some video of the hatchlings heading out on their adventures at sea.



The park is expected to hold at least five public releases the Malaquite Visitor Center.

Here are the dates:

July 10,11,23,24

August 4,5,6

