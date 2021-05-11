A majority of Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle nests have been found at PINS

49 nests have been found on the Texas coast this year, which includes 33 at the Padre Island National Seashore, officials with PINS said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are entering the peak of the nesting season for turtles along the Texas Gulf Coast and so far, indications are good.



While green sea turtles were lost to the severe winter weather in February, Kemp's Ridley Turtles suffered little impact because of the cold temperatures. Green sea turtles tend to winter in our bays and estuaries while Kemp Ridley turtles do so in winter in the deeper and warmer waters.

Dr. Donna Shaver with Texas Parks and Wildlife at the Padre Island National Seashore says the numbers being reported are consistent with year's past.

"We're happy with what's been found so far and of course we're hoping for a lot more, including, possibly today, and with the passage of this front coming through," Dr. Shaver said.

"They [turtles] like to nest on these days. There's been 49 Kemp's Ridley nests found on the Texas coast so far this year and that includes 33 of those in Padre Island National Seashore."

Dr. Shaver reminds beach goers that if you see a sea turtle crawling across the beach to nest, mark the area with beach debris and report the sighting to the turtle hotline at 866-887-8538.

Of course, stay away from the turtle and make sure others don't get too close.

