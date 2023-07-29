Group rescues massive loggerhead sea turtle stranded on Texas beach

A group was able to lift the loggerhead and transport it to a research center for care.

QUINTANA, Texas — A massive, stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued by volunteers Saturday morning off the Texas coast.

Officials in Brazoria County said a friend of the park and a turtle rescue volunteer spotted it on Quintana Beach and immediately contacted the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research.

The group was able to lift the loggerhead and transport it to the research center for care.

Park officials want to remind beachgoers that if they see an injured, stranded, or nesting sea turtle on the coast, call 1-866-TURTLE-5 and listen to the options until they can be connected with the proper rescue group in the area.

Loggerhead sea turtles are one of five species that inhabit the Gulf of Mexico. Adults grow about three feet long and weigh up to 350 pounds.