AUSTIN, Texas — This week, a woman in Marble Falls was bitten by a fox that later tested positive for rabies. This comes after a Travis County woman was bitten by a rabid fox in August.

The Marble Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 5, that the City of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Animal Services are asking the community to be alert around wildlife after a Marble Falls woman was bitten by a rabid fox on Sept. 3.

The City asks the residents to refrain from feeding or attracting wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes and bats. Residents should also make sure that all pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations in the case of an attack.

In August, Austin Animal Services and Austin Public Health released a warning to be cautious toward wildlife after two foxes were tested positive for rabies in the Pace Bend area. In one of those cases, a rabid fox got into a Travis County woman's home on Aug. 3 and bit her on the foot. A family member had to kill the animal in order to stop the attack.

If someone comes into contact with a wild animal, they are asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department immediately at 830-693-3611.

Anyone bitten by a wild animal should contact a physician immediately.

