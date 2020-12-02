CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a five-year agreement with a supplier of pet microchips and scanners for almost $195,000.

According to Animal Control Director, the price represents a substantial saving from the current rate of over $5 per chip to less than $4 per chip.

While chips can be purchased from animal control, all adoptees are implanted.

The first two free microchip clinics held by the city have resulted in almost 400 animals being tagged.

Mike Gillis says microchips have implanted in adopted pets have already proven their worth in the field.

"Six animals were found running stray out in the field. Our officers scanned them in the field. They were shown to be the microchips that we implanted here, we had owner contact information, and all six of those animals were reunited with their owners in the field," Gillis said.

According to Gillis, microchips save the shelter well over a hundred dollars for boarding and immunizing the six strays.

The next pet microchip clinic will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 7 at Salinas Park. The clinic will be free to the pubic to microchip their pets.

