Dad vs. gator: Missouri City dad wrestles uninvited guest in his driveway

When Mike Trinh's daughters went outside to get in the car, they realized a gator was in the driveway blocking their path. No worries. Dad to the rescue!

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — When it's time to take the kids to school, but a gator is blocking your path, who you gonna call?

That was the dilemma Mike Trinh faced Tuesday morning in Missouri City.

The restaurant owner told his daughters to get in the car so he could take them to school, they returned and told him, 'We can't, there's a gator in the driveway!"

Trinh had to see it to believe it, but sure enough, the toothy beast was there and it didn't appear to be going anywhere soon.

Trinh said he tried calling the sheriff and animal control, but got nowhere.

No worries, dad to the rescue! He wrestled the gator himself, "using Steve Irwin tactics and Brazilian jiu-jitsu," a friend said.

After wrangling the gator, he released it into a nearby bayou and returned to his daddy duties by getting the girls off to school.