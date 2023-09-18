Remembering Monkey Lozano: An o-bird-tuary for a feathered friend

With his love of people and zest for life, 50-year-old cockatoo Monkey was the perfect ambassador for Feathered Friends & Co. – but he was much more than that.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If there was ever a friend to show that companionship can come in all forms and feathers, it was 50-year-old cockatoo Monkey Lozano.

No one knows that better than his own bird-dad and owner of almost 10 years, Marcus Lozano.

Lozano, owner of the Feathered Friends & Co. pet store, announced the news of Monkey's death in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, to which many members of the Corpus Christi community responded with condolences, well wishes and their own fond memories of the beloved cockatoo.

And boy, was he beloved.

From nursing homes and hospitals, to daycares, schools and even parties, Monkey brought joy to everyone he met. He's even made his own fair share of appearances on KIII 3NEWS, as well as other local media stations!

Monkey's boundless energy, love of people and utter zest for life made him the perfect ambassador for Feathered Friends & Co., but he was more than that to Lozano: He was a sidekick, an "attention junky," and above all, family.

"Monkey received a lifetime of love with all his fans, visitors, and friends and for that we are truly grateful to have been blessed with our boy Monkey," said Lozano. "We will miss Monkey and love him for the rest of our lives."

A memorial for Monkey will be on display at Feathered Friends & Co., where members of the community can pay their respects in his memory.

A memory which, if Monkey had any say in it, would be as joyful and blessed as the life he lived.

