New pet ordinances are being discussed for Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has postponed the vote on new pet ordinances proposed by Animal Care Services. The reason behind the delay is to review the updates thoroughly.

The purpose of the proposals are to better protect pets, pet owners and the general public.

We caught up with Joel Skidmore of ACS on Monday. He said it's been almost seven years since animal care ordinances has been revised.

One of the big ones council will vote on is the requirement of pets to be implanted with a microchip. This way, if there's ever a pet away from home, the city will be able to locate where it belongs. Another big one that Skidmore mentioned is addressing aggressive dogs.

If revisions move forward, it would allow ACS to hold the pet owner accountable for their dogs actions. He said the goal is safety and getting pets off the streets.

"We need to make sure that the laws governing the ownership of the animals and the welfare to the animals relatively coincide of the growth and needs of the community," Skidmore said.

Word on when city council will review the updated ordinance has not been made public.

