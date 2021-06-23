No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore

The phenomenon is rare and impossible to predict, PINS officials said.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Visitors are Padre Island National Seashore, if lucky, can get quite the light show on the water when conditions are perfect.

“Baby you're a firework! Come on, let your colors burst!”– Katy Perry Even though fireworks are not allowed at Padre... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

"Even though fireworks are not allowed at Padre Island National Seashore, some lucky visitors may experience an unforgettable evening lightshow! Bioluminescence is the word used to describe light generated by living organisms. While fireflies and deep sea creatures are well known for their bioluminescence, plankton near the water’s surface can generate light through a similar process.," a post by Padre Island National Seashore said.

The phenomenon is rare and impossible to predict, PINS officials said.

"On the Texas coast, this bioluminescence can be caused by two species of dinoflagellate known as Noctiluca and Pyrodinium. Their lights are triggered by tumbling water and other physical disturbances. The result looks like millions of tiny blue flashes as the waves roll in," the post said.

So the next time you are out at the beach at night, maybe you will get lucky and see the lights rolling over the water.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.