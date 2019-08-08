NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that one of the zebras who escaped a New Braunfels property has died.

Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department assisted the New Braunfels Animal Control to catch two zebras who'd swam across the Guadalupe River to escape their owner's property.

One zebra was successfully sedated Wednesday evening. The animal was airlifted to a truck and returned to its owners.

In a release Thursday morning, police said they had learned "in the hours since the incident was resolved" the zebra had died after it was returned to its owners.

The second zebra had been caught and returned to its owners as of Thursday morning.

