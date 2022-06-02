Turtles in recovery: ongoing efforts to protect cold-stunned sealife

Officials with the Texas Sealife Center and the Texas State Aquarium say that hundreds of cold-stunned turtles have been rescued this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now the Texas Sealife Center is caring for 56 sea turtles that are recovering from the frigid temperatures. The Texas State Aquarium is caring for an additional 75 turtles.

"We had turtles coming in that were 42 degrees." Said Amanda Terry, Director of Rehab at the Texas Sealife Center. "They get in a comatose state, and just float to the top and head to whatever shoreline is the closest."

Terry explains that since turtles are cold-blooded, the rely on the environment around them to maintain their body temperature. That temp dips below 50, they start to lose the ability to function.

Every year, Texas sees hundreds of these cold-stunned turtles wash up on their coast. After last year's severe winter freeze, organizations around the state have taken extra care to care for their turtles.

Some places have started extensive rehabilitation programs, while some are even opening up warming centers.

This year, volunteers and rescuers alike have already found 384 cold-stunned turtles on Texas shorelines. 229 of those were found near Upper Laguna Madre and the Corpus Christi Bay.

The good news? There's only been a single death among those turtles.

It's thanks to the efforts of groups like the Texas Sealife Center, the Texas State Aquarium, and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department that these creatures are recovered and protected before predators can take advantage of their lethargy.

If you find any turtles that are incapacitated by the cold weather, we advise that you do not try to pick them up or handle them yourself.

Instead, you can call the Texas Sealife Center at 361-589-4023. Or, you can call the National Seashore's Hotline 866-TURTLE-5.

