WASHINGTON — When an Oregon family went to see the new babies one of their farm cats had given birth to, they came upon a surprise that was twice as special.

An adorable little kitten was born Wednesday with two faces, complete with two noses, four eyes and two little mouths. The family is sharing their journey with the little kitten on the public Instagram account they made called "biscuits_andgravy," named after their new addition.

While it may be uncommon, cats with two faces actually have a name. These kittens are known as "Janus" cats, the moniker comes from the Roman god with the same name.

"We were pretty shocked. It was so odd looking, we didn't even really think much of it until later in the day when we realized this was actually pretty rare," one of the family members, BJ King, told CNN.

"I grabbed the famous one here," Kyla King told CBS while holding the kitten, "and the I said, ahh, it has two faces, and I just sent a picture to my husband and said we have 6 and a third kitty cats now."

The little kitten can meow and eat using both of his mouths. The family's veterinarian says it is doing well so far, CNN reported.

RELATED: 2 the rescue: Meet Bella

RELATED: 53-year-old tortoise needs new home after owner dies of COVID-19

The family named the kitten "Biscuits and Gravy." They will have to takeover much of the motherly duties for the little one as "Janus" cats don't have a great record for survival. The Guinness Book of World Records did note, however, that in 2006 one cat with the same condition ended up living for 15 years.

The family says they will give the rest of the litter away, but will keep Biscuits and Gravy.