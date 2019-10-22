CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Paws for Pets, Ashley Gonzalez visited Peewee's Pet Adoption located on 1307 Saratoga Blvd.

Peewee's adopts their animals through their shelter 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The non profit also offers low cost animal medical services through their Madison's Clinic on campus.

All of Peewee's adoptable animals are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated.

If you are interested in adopting you can contact Peewee's here.

