CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Paws for Pets, Ashley Gonzalez visits The Cattery Cat Shelter.
The Cattery is an open cage, no-kill shelter. The organization also owns a mobile animal clinic and a thrift store where proceeds benefit the shelter.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering, give them a call at 361-854-6369 or you can visit their website here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two found dead in home in Corpus Christi's southside, one suspect in custody
- Corpus Christi police identify officer who shot pipe-wielding man
- Man shot by CCPD officer to be charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer
- Greenpeace protesters suspended from bridge arrested after firefighters rappel down, lower them into boats