Low cost pet vaccine clinics in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Animal Services is offering low cost pet vaccine clinics this weekend. The clinics are an annual event including two held last weekend in Agua Dulce and Banquete.

This weekend's clinics will be held Saturday in Bishop and Driscoll and Sunday in Bluntzer.

Lisa Bockholt with Nueces County said they want everyone who needs to have their pets vaccinated to come out.

"The animals are exposed, especially in the southern portion of the country to things like parvo and distemper and of course rabies and so the goal is to minimize the risk and the spread of those diseases," Bockholt said.

The shots are $9 and will be given Saturday at the Bishop Community Center at 9 a-m and at Driscoll Community Center at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, the clinic will be held at the Bluntzer Fire Station at 10 a.m.

