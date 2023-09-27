Rabid otter bites Florida man, a dog

The man reportedly sustained 41 bites to his arms and legs.

JUPITER, Fla. — A 74-year-old man and a dog were each treated for rabies after they were bitten by a rabid river otter in a Jupiter neighborhood, according to the Florida Department of Health.

A report from Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said that Joseph Scaglione was feeding corn to ducks at a pond near his home on Marlin Drive when the incident happened. While walking back to his house, he heard all of the ducks fly away. When he turned around, he saw the otter by the bank of the pond.

"I backed up along the fence but when I started to close the gate, it charged, immediately attacking my legs," Scaglione told NBC affiliate WPTV, "I started to push it away, and it started to bite my hands...One of the bites I have is on my pinkie and it ripped the nail off...Looks like the tooth went completely through my finger."

The otter also bit Scaglione on his arms and legs, a total of 41 times, before he tossed the otter away and got to safety, according to the report.

According to additional reporting from WESH, the otter also attacked a dog belonging to a couple who, along with their baby, were taking it out for a walk. An officer on the scene said the owners took the dog to a vet for treatment.

Ultimately, residents were able to capture the otter by covering it with a recycling bin. An animal control officer was then able to net the otter and take it away. The report from animal control said the otter was acting hyperactive, baring its teeth, and biting the metal of the carrier.

Scaglione told WPTV he is getting rabies shots and will consult a hand surgeon to see if he sustained any permanent damage.

The Florida Department of Health warned Palm Beach County residents to avoid making contact with wildlife, including feral cats, and to report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control.