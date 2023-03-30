Sick dolphin calf found near Rockport in 2021 is now thriving in Florida

Ranger was found near Goose Island State Park with a respiratory infection. He is now thriving in Florida.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sick dolphin calf who was rescued in the waters near Rockport in 2021 is now thriving at the Florida Dolphin Research Center!

Ranger was found near Goose Island State Park with a respiratory infection and suffering from dehydration. He was taken in by the Texas State Aquarium before he was moved to the Florida facility.

"His mom had died and Ranger, too young to have learned survival skills, was placed at DRC by the National Marine Fisheries Service," the center wrote about Ranger. "Calusa became his adopted mother, taking him under her flipper and nurturing the young dolphin."

Over the years, Ranger has learned to catch fish and socialize with the other dolphins at the facility. Officials at the facility said Ranger is a different dolphin today than he was when he was first brought to them.

We hope Ranger continues to heal and live a full, happy life!

