Sick dolphin calf found near Rockport in 2021 is now thriving in Florida

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sick dolphin calf who was rescued in the waters near Rockport in 2021 is now thriving at the Florida Dolphin Research Center!
Ranger was found near Goose Island State Park with a respiratory infection and suffering from dehydration. He was taken in by the Texas State Aquarium before he was moved to the Florida facility.
"His mom had died and Ranger, too young to have learned survival skills, was placed at DRC by the National Marine Fisheries Service," the center wrote about Ranger. "Calusa became his adopted mother, taking him under her flipper and nurturing the young dolphin."
Dolphin rescued by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network
Over the years, Ranger has learned to catch fish and socialize with the other dolphins at the facility. Officials at the facility said Ranger is a different dolphin today than he was when he was first brought to them.
We hope Ranger continues to heal and live a full, happy life!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
- Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents
- Ohio train derailment has Corpus Christi leaders evaluating its disaster plan
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.