A photographer captured rare photos of a North Atlantic right whale and her calf off the coast of Crescent Beach this weekend.

The sighting, captured by photographer Walter Coker, was confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A rare North Atlantic right whale and calf was spotted this weekend off the coast of Crescent Beach.

Walter Coker

The calf is only one of four calves born this season. There are only around 400 of the endangered whales left. Out of those, only around 100 are calving-age females.

Earlier this month, First Coast News reported that a calf was spotted off the southern coast. That calf was seriously injured in a boat strike. Officials administered antibiotics to the whale and continue to monitor its condition.

If you see a right whale, please call the state's toll-free hotline at 877-WHALE-HELP or 1-888-97-WHALE (94253).

Also, slow your boat to avoid the whale. Do not attempt to approach the whale. Record the latitude and longitude if you can, and slowly move away from the whale to a distance of 500 yards or more.

Photos from the first right whale cafe sighting of the season can be seen below.