Pelican rehabbed at the ARK and doing well

Carl the pelican, a bird tagged after being rescued from last year's winter storm, was recently spotted again after a long time off the radar.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone loves a success story, and that's what we have with the recent sighting of Carl the pelican.

Carl was a pelican who was found in bad shape during last year's winter storm. Disoriented, suffering from hypothermia, and covered in parasites, he was rescued by the Amos Rehabilitation keep - also known as the ARK.

The ARK specializes in rehabilitating marine turtles and birds from various injuries or other issues. They work on Mustang island and St. Joseph island to get these animals back to their habitats.

You can click here to learn more about the ARK's mission.

After researchers at the ARK saved Carl, he quickly became a favorite with the staff.

Carl was tagged for research purposes upon his release back into the wild, but it had been a while since he was last seen.

So it was to everyone's joy that he was spotted hanging out with other pelicans at the White Sands Marina in Port Isabel. That sighting happened mid-afternoon, Jan. 26th.

Tagging birds like this is a safe and effective way to keep track of them. But to make it work, researchers need your help!

If you see a tagged bird, we encourage you to report them.

Just visit www.reportband.gov to log the sighting.

With your help, scientists can learn more about these animals migration patterns, habits, and health. So get involved, and learn a bit more about the Coastal Bend.

