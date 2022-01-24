Turtle totals; rescue efforts to protect cold stunned sea turtles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold temperatures mean cold stunned turtles in the Coastal Bend. We're keeping an eye on the numbers to help in efforts to protect these beautiful creatures.
So far this winter, 67 cold stunned turtles have been recorded in Texas.
Of those, 36 were found in Upper Laguna Madre by the Corpus Christi bay.
6 turtles were found near Mustang Island.
The numbers seem steep, but there's good news; all of the turtles were found alive. Now they're being cared for at facilities like the Texas Sealife Center where they will be slowly warmed back up and checked to make sure they're in good health.
Cold stunned turtles in recovery
If you see a cold stunned sea turtle in the North Padre Island and Upper Laguna Madre areas, please call the Padre Island National Seashore at 361-949-8173 ext. 266 during business hours. For after hours, please call 361-876-8462.
