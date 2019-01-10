CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A picture of a dog has gone viral after it appears to be just skin and bones and what was said to be a bungee cord around its neck.

The picture posted to several rescue groups shows the dog wandering along on County Road 28 on Friday.

After learning about the picture, several residents have been searching day and night for the animal to get it the help it needs.

The leaders of Furever United Rescue told 3News that it's a problem becoming all too common.

"There's nothing holding them out here. They don't want to be a responsible person, that takes care of their animal. No one knows where they went to. No one who they belong to and no one sees them do it. There hasn't been a car out here. There's nobody else out here," director Connie Bowen said.

The search will continue Tuesday morning in which they even plan on going out in a helicopter to get a better look at the area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: