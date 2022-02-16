Residents urged to keep close eye on pets following increase in coyote sightings on Padre Island

Officials said mating season for coyotes is at its peak, and that means residents may see more of them around their neighborhoods.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — If you live on Padre Island or on the outskirts of Corpus Christi, you may want to keep an extra close eye on your pets.

According to Port Aransas Animal Control, mating season for coyotes is at its peak, and that means residents may see more of them around their neighborhoods.

There have been several reported sightings on Padre Island, including from one resident who managed to catch the wild animals on camera as they got a little too close for comfort.

That resident told 3News there were three coyotes in her front yard Monday evening, and she is urging other residents to keep a close eye on their pets.

"Coyotes are very adaptive. They are adaptive and very used to living in an urban environment," said Joel Skidmore, Program Manager for Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

This means that the creatures are most active at dusk and dawn. He added that it's important for residents to realize that they could be in close proximity without any indication.

"Obviously if you are in the front yard, have your animal on a leash like you are supposed to," Skidmore said.

When it's time to go to sleep, Skidmore said it is also a good idea to monitor your pets when you let them outside at night.

"Just make sure your animal is safe," Skidmore said. "Coyotes can scale fences quickly. They are predatory and they are opportunistic."

According to Skidmore, animal care services will not respond to a general sighting for a coyote unless it is becoming a nuisance. He adds that residents are encouraged to report the creatures they notice it might be sick, because they pose a threat for rabies.

