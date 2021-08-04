Island Report: Construction is underway for a dog park on Padre Island

The park is located on city owned land at the far west end of Whitecap and is being built with donations from island dog owners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's some good news for island dogs this week. The fence is going up at the Riley P. Dog Park.

The park is located on city owned land at the far west end of Whitecap and is being built with donations from island dog owners. The park is almost two acres and at mid-week the fence is about halfway done.

The ground is full of old chunks of concrete left over from the building of the bulkheads on island canals but it's manageable. The next challenge will be finding topsoil to cover the hard clay to get the grass to grow.

The fence will be up by the end of the week and landscaping is next. By this summer, island dogs should have a new place to play.

