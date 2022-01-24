Need a Valentine's gift for your ex? 'Cry Me a Cockroach' is back

This time, you can get lettuce as a replacement to honor your ex for Valentine's Day. Or you could choose a rodent... The choice is yours.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're feeling any ill will towards your ex, there's a healthy option being offered by San Antonio Zoo once again. You can try the "Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser" and feel good about helping to support a good cause.

"This Valentine's Day, don't stay bitter at your ex. Release your frustrations," San Antonio Zoo said in a post on Facebook. "Our WORLDWIDE fundraiser allows you to name a rodent, roach, or veggie after an ex. Donate today, and we'll feed your "ex" to an animal and send YOU the video, plus a wild certificate of your donation!"

This is the third year the zoo is hosting the event, back by popular demand. And, this year – the zoo is adding lettuce to the mix of options you can choose from.

You can sign up by visiting this link.

The funds raised support the zoo’s vision in securing a future for wildlife.

As a part of your donation, you will receive:

A customizable certificate showing your support for the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser. The zoo asks that you use the hashtag #CryMeACockroach and tag @SanAntonioZoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

An email with a video of a cockroach, rodent or veggie being fed to an animal at the zoo.

International donors are also encouraged to participate by visiting this link here.