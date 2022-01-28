San Patricio & Aransas County A&H Livestock Show coming to a close this weekend

All the hard work these students put into their craft is paying off this weekend! Expect a jam-packed weekend with final judging underway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This family filled festival of Texas tradition is coming to a close this weekend, and everyone's hard work is paying off!

Today's the start of a jam-packed day that opens with judging of the AG Mechanic projects in the morning. Homemaking is also taking place.

Around 9:00 a.m. is the judging of the breeding beef. The crowning of the grand and reserve champions will happen later tonight.

Here's a full list of the day's events:

8:00 a.m.: Judging of Ag Mech Projects

Judging of Ag Mech Projects 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Homemaking Building open to Public

Homemaking Building open to Public 9:00 a.m.: Judging of Breeding Beef

Judging of Breeding Beef Following Breeding Beef: Judging of Market Steers Division 1: American Division 2: British Division 3: Exotic Selection of Grand and Reserve Champions

Judging of Market Steers 1:00 p.m.: "All Around" Senior Showmanship Contest

"All Around" Senior Showmanship Contest 3:00 p.m.: Ag Mech Awards

Although the livestock show ends tomorrow, you can click here for the full schedule.

So let's all give a huge congratulations to the students who took part in this great competition, and a big thanks to the families that supported them through it!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.