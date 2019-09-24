The special rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) are warning cattle producers to take extra precautions amid a surge in scams targeting ranchers.

Scott Williamson, the director of law enforcement for TSCRA, urged all ranchers to be on high alert, but especially those who do business via websites and social media.

Williamson says con artists prefer the anonymity of electronic or even phone communications and that it is more difficult for law enforcement to track down and prosecute the perpetrators.

According to the TSCRA, one popular scheme over recent years is for a prospective buyer to inquire about cattle, hay or equipment that is for sale by the rancher. The buyer will send a check or cashier’s check that is more than the agreed price. The buyer will ask you to cash the check and give the extra money to someone else to pay for transportation and delivery. The check is often counterfeit, designed to look legitimate for just long enough that it can be cashed and the money wired. Sometimes the scammer will even attempt to obtain the items before the check has finally cleared and found to be counterfeit. In either case, the victim is liable for the funds while the crook enjoys the ill-gotten proceeds.

Another common scam targets ranchers who are buying cattle, hay or equipment. The con artist will falsely advertise the items using misleading descriptions and fake photos or video, only to deliver inferior products.

According to Williamson, the perpetrators of these schemes are often very good at crafting the transaction into a civil action. That means law enforcement cannot file criminal charges, and a lawsuit would be your only recourse. Also, if you deliver the payment before receiving the property, you may not receive the delivery at all, he warns.

Tips for avoiding fraud: