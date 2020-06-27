Scottsdale horse rescued from canal

The horse was safely rescued, checked and it’s stable, Scottsdale Fire say.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A horse was rescued from a canal in Scottsdale early Saturday.

Scottsdale Fire Department said a passerby called to report they saw a horse in a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Road.

The horse was trapped in the canal enclosure gates, rescue crews said.

Rescue teams entered the canal to secure the horse with multiple harnesses.

Once the house was secured, a tractor hoisted it out of the water.

Staff from Southwest Equine was with the rescue team and they provided medical attention to the horse as soon as it was rescued.

Scottsdale fire said it is a young stud, domesticated and owners were unknown at the time of the rescue.