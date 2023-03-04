It is officially sea turtle nesting season in South Texas

An internship with the national seashore's Sea Turtle Science and Recovery team is available, which includes housing and a stipend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April marks the beginning of the sea turtle nesting season, and it's time to start keeping an eye out for nests along the beach.

From now until August, biological technicians and volunteers will patrol the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) in search of turtles that come ashore to lay their eggs.

The world's smallest and most endangered species, Kemp's ridley, usually come to the shore during the day to lay eggs but green and loggerhead turtles typically nest at night, officials from the PINS said.

If you happen to come across any sea turtle nests on any Texas beach, report it by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535).

"After reporting a sea turtle, please remain at the site until a biologist or trained volunteer arrives," PINS officials said in a social media post. "If it is not possible to stay, carefully mark the site by laying pieces of beach debris, such as pieces of wood or other debris, in a large circle around the nest area, not on top of the nest, so that it can be located."

And if you know anyone who wants to learn more about the turtles and get hand-on experience, the Student Conservation Association is taking applications for an intern that will work with the PINS Sea Turtle Science and Recovery team. Those interested can apply here.

"Interns will gain field experience by conducting daytime patrols on beaches to detect nesting sea turtles, stranded sea turtles and hatchlings," PINS officials said. "Interns will also directly aid with sea turtle conservation efforts by retrieving, transporting, and caring for sea turtle eggs, and transporting and releasing sea turtle hatchlings."

This position is from May 1, 2023 - October 29, 2023 and includes housing and a stipend.

The first nest has yet to be found this year, but when it is, keep a lookout for the Arribada flag!

