Be free, turtles! Sea turtles to be released Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab the family and head out to the island this weekend!
The Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the UT Marine Science Institute is preparing to release several turtles into the ocean at 10 a.m. this Saturday.
One of the key missions of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep is the rescue and rehabilitation of coastal wildlife, a cause which got national attention this year following a viral discovery made by the Keep's surveyors. Its other missions include the protecting the coastal environment and educating the public about local wildlife.
The rehabilitated sea turtles will be released back into the ocean wilds at Marker 35 on Mustang Island Beach. Visitors can drive to the release site by turning right from Access Road 1, then following the beach due south for approximately one hour.