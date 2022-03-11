Be free, turtles! Sea turtles to be released Saturday morning

The Amos Rehabilitation Keep's mission is to rescue and rehabilitate coastal wildlife. They invite the Coastal Bend to help them complete that mission this Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab the family and head out to the island this weekend!

The Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the UT Marine Science Institute is preparing to release several turtles into the ocean at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

One of the key missions of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep is the rescue and rehabilitation of coastal wildlife, a cause which got national attention this year following a viral discovery made by the Keep's surveyors. Its other missions include the protecting the coastal environment and educating the public about local wildlife.