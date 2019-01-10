A dog that went missing on County Road 28 Friday has been found and is currently recovering.

Concerned for the dog's well being, volunteers with Furever United Rescue searched day and night for the animal to get it the help it needs. The rescuers said the dog is very sweet and have named him Sawyer.

Sawyer was in bad shape when he was found. He was taken to an animal hospital to get checked out and treated. Sawyer will go into foster care to recover and find a new home.

It was just Monday night when 3News reported about the missing animal. A photo of the dog had gone viral on the internet. The dog appeared to be just skin and bones and had what appeared to be a bungee cord around its neck.

