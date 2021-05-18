San Antonio firefighters rescue kitten, name her Selena

SAN ANTONIO — A tiny black kitten affectionately named after the queen of Tejano music is lucky to be alive after she was found in the middle of the road. Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department found her on Tuesday morning and acted quickly to save her.
The San Antonio Humane Society thanked the crew from SAFD's Station 51 in a post on Facebook – saying they stopped busy traffic on Wurzbach Road and I-10 to rescue the kitten.
The firefighters said they witnessed the cat dodge two cars, but they were able to get her picked up safely. They took her to the San Antonio Humane Society and named her Selena.
The San Antonio Humane Society said she will need some "extra love and care" from their medical staff before she can be placed for adoption.