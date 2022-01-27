Coastal Bend family shares their livestock show tradition

Meet the West family! They say being involved in livestock shows isn't all about the belt buckles and ribbons, but learning life lessons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s been a busy week over at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds as the A&H livestock show continues. There’s plenty of animals you’ll see and hear, but it’s not just the animals you’ll meet, it’s the kiddos showing them, like Kotton West.

“I’ve been showing pigs since I was three years old,” said Kotton.

The livestock show is a family tradition passed down by his mom, Lyndi

“I always showed pigs. There were a couple years where I showed a goat,” said mom Lyndi West. “Actually, in Nueces County the year they added goats I showed and had reserved champion goat.”

The Wests are a true AG family through and through.

“They all showed pigs my oldest actually loved heifers more than anything else and my youngest loves lambs more than pigs so we’re adding that to our herd,” said Lyndi.

Lyndi says being part of ag isn’t just about belt buckles and ribbons but learning life lessons.

“Everything about life. I’m an AG kid. It's the only way I see it. I can't see it any other way,” said Lyndi. “Everything I do every decision I make is all AG based I married a farmer and we’re truly an AG family.”

“It takes a lot of hard work in the barn it takes a lot of hard work at the shows it’s just you gotta be consistent,” said Kotton.

Lyndi hopes her children take away just as much as she did when she was in FFA.

“FFA brings a different type of respect the older generation of opening doors for people and talking to people and helping out anybody who needs help,” said Lyndi.

“It’s all life skills, hands on skills that they need for today's world.”

These life learning lessons is something Kotton welcomes and takes in stride.

“A bunch of responsibility. I takes hard work,” said Kotton.