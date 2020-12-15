Dog gets adopted after spending more than 3 years at shelter

The shelter said the saying "good things come to those who wait" proved to be true for Capone.

PITTSBURGH — A dog that spent more than 1,100 days at an animal shelter has found a forever family.

His name is Capone and he spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends in Pittsburgh, according to a post from the shelter on Facebook.

Capone was the shelter's longest-term resident and had been there just over three years.

The shelter said the saying "good things come to those who wait" proved to be true for Capone. His foster family made it official and adopted him just before the holidays.

According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million pets are sent to U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

The ASPCA says about 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year with 1.6 million being dogs and 1.6 million being cats.

What other people are reading right now:

