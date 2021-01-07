Shorebird nesting season begins in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wildlife advocates are saying that with the recent rain we've had in our area, plus high water levels at the start of the season, shorebird nesting season has begun. Birds have started to lay their eggs on the island university beach.
The Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program helped with protecting these little fellas and have fenced off the west end of university beach. With that --they're asking the public to respectfully observe the nesting process from a distance.
In some cases, nests can easily blend with the sand and be missed. Also, recent rainfall has been a challenge for shorebirds this year so any extra protection provided to them is crucial.
On Wednesday, eight healthy chicks were discovered on the piece of nesting area.
