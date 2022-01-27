Changes coming to Spotted Sea Trout regulations

Texas Parks & Wildlife will be meeting to discuss lowering the bag limit and adjusting the allowable sizes of these fish.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife commission is set to meet Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27th to discuss and vote on changes to Spotted Sea Trout fishing regulations.

Proposed changes would reduce the bag limit to three fish, and restrict the allowable size to a range of 17 to 23 inches. This would remain in effect for the next two years.

The changes were proposed in response to high mortality rates of the trout after last year's winter storm. After observing low catch rates in 2021 gill nets, commissioners wanted to give the species a chance to recover.

These rules would affect the Matagorda, San Antonio, Aransas, and Corpus Christi Bays, as well as the upper and lower Laguna Madre systems.

