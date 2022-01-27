Students prepare to show goats and lambs at A&H livestock show

3News reporter Julissa Garza spoke with some students Thursday morning before a busy day of showing their animals!

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — It’s been a busy week over at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds as the A&H livestock show continues.

3News reporter Julissa Garza spent Thursday morning with a few students before their busy day of showing their animals.

Thursday’s schedule includes the judging of goats and lambs. Students, with the help of their parents, woke up bright and early to make sure their animals were show ready.

Landon Southern is a senior at Sinton High School and will be showing four lambs on Thursday. Southern says they got their lambs this summer and everyday they feed, water, and walk them every day. When it comes to show day, the lambs get their hair trimmed to be show ready!

Not only is Landon showing lambs, but he is also showing a heifer and a steer.

“It’s been very hectic and busy, but it’s for memories and it’s something that I’ll definitely never forget,” said Landon.

With this being his last year showing animals he says being part of AG has taught him so much.

“Growing as a leader and also making friendships that’ll definitely last a lifetime,” said Landon.

Payson Brosig is a fourth-grade student and is part of Sinton FFA and will be showing three lambs and a goat.

“It has been a lot of fun caring for them and taking responsibility,” said Payson.

Jolie Lankford is an 8th grader and part of West Sinton 4H and has been showing goats for four years. Jolie also participates in the home making projects. Jolie was inspired by her mom to show goats.

“My mom and aunt showed goats when they were my age, so it feels like I’m following in their footsteps,” said Jolie.