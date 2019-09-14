CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hummingbirds are colorful little birds with iridescent feathers small on size, and big on charm.

We can expect to see many of these tiny acrobatic flyers in the Coastal Bend as the fall migration continues.

Glenn Gomez discusses the birds and tells us more about the HummerBird Celebration that starts next Thursday in Rockport.

As always, we would like to thank the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, and the Coastal Bend Audubon Society for putting this segment together each month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: